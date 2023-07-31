India bond index inclusion hopes rise amid low foreign ownership - BofA Securities

MUMBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - The hopes of Indian government bonds being included in global bond indices are rising once again, as a review is due at the end of the current quarter, while positioning remains light, BofA Securities said.

India has been in discussions with key global bond index providers since at least 2018, but the inclusion has been delayed to due local taxation policies and operational issues.

"India remains an under-owned major emerging market (EM) with increasing investor interest recently," Abhay Gupta, emerging Asia FI/FX strategist (Singapore), said in a note.

"The need for further diversification of index constituents may lead to the index providers going ahead with the inclusion, despite frequently cited operational difficulties for smaller investors."

Key global bond indices include the JPMorgan emerging market bond index, the FTSE Russell global bond index and the Bloomberg-Barclays index. If included, India will join other EM nations such as Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.

Any progress could be positive for the bond markets, said Gupta, as it would mean a greater flow of foreign capital into local currency bonds.

"Limited flows so far reflect the scepticism and wait-and-see approach. Actual inclusion may thus set off an initial short-term rally on the back of flows to position for indexed flows," he said.

Foreign investors bought bonds worth around $1 billion on a net basis so far this financial year, data from Clearing Corp of India showed.

The flows could be large in case of inclusion but the impact on the rupee could be limited if the Reserve Bank of India absorbs the flows, the strategist further said.

Foreign ownership of Indian bonds is currently only at 1.7% of outstanding securities.

An inclusion in JP Morgan's index could see others follow up, and could lead to inflows of around $6 billion to $12 billion with a weightage of 30-60 basis points, BofA Securities said.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

