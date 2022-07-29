US Markets

India blocks Krafton game over data sharing concerns -govt source

Publisher
Reuters
Published

India's government has blocked Krafton's online multiplayer battle game BGMI because of concerns it was sharing data with China, a senior government official told Reuters.

NEW DELHI, July 29 (Reuters) - India's government has blocked Krafton's online multiplayer battle game BGMI because of concerns it was sharing data with China, a senior government official told Reuters.

The source declined to be named as the decision had not been announced publicly.

India invoked section 69A of IT law for the removal, the source added. The law allows the government to block public access to content in the interest of national security, among other reasons.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi Editing by David Goodman )

((aditya.kalra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular