India benchmark bond yield at 6-month closing high; RBI move in focus

MUMBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Yield on India's benchmark 10-year bond surged on Thursday after the central bank forced underwriters to the auction to buy a massive chunk of the 310 billion rupees ($4.27 billion) worth of bonds on offer.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield IN058530G=CC closed at 6.13%, its highest close since Aug. 27 and up 10 basis points on the day.

The daily rise is also its highest since the 15 bps jump on the budget day on Feb. 1 when the government announced an additional market borrowing alongside the higher-than-expected budget deficit for the fiscal year 2021/22.

Bond yields have seen an upward bias as investor appetite has been low despite the Reserve Bank of India's assurance that it will provide ample liquidity and ensure a smooth government borrowing programme.

RBI devolved 108.94 billion rupees worth of the benchmark bonds out of 110 billion rupees on sale with the government managing to raise only 276.46 billion rupees at the auction.

"The high underwriting commission had already indicated there was likely to be devolvement but the central bank cannot keep clearing auctions like this," a senior trader at a private bank said.

"Primary dealers are not going to sit with the stock, they will offload it in the market and yields will rise even further," he added.

Several traders believe the only option for the RBI is to conduct open market purchases of bonds or buy outright in the secondary market if it is keen on keeping yields in check.

The government increased its current year borrowing to a record 12.8 trillion rupees and is scheduled to borrow another 12.06 trillion rupees in the fiscal year starting April.

The government is confident that it can obtain funds for its massive 2021/22 borrowing programme at below 6.0%, sources had told Reuters earlier in the month.

Traders are keen for the RBI to announce an indicative calendar for open market purchases which would help them gain confidence regarding their support but the sources said the RBI was strictly opposed to that move.

RBI is scheduled to conduct a special open market operation worth 100 billion rupees on Feb. 25, where it will simultaneously buy and sell bonds.

($1 = 72.5730 Indian rupees)

