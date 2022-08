India benchmark 10-year bond yield drops to 3-month low

By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields fell with the benchmark 10-year yield easing to its lowest level in three months on Tuesday, tracking a persistent decline in U.S. treasury yields as well as global crude prices.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield IN065432G=CC ended at 7.1962%, after falling to 7.1810% earlier, its lowest since May 4. It had ended at 7.2402% on Monday.

The 10-year yield has now fallen for nine straight sessions, dropping by an aggregate of 24 basis points, on the back of easing expectations of continued aggressive rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision on Friday.

Though the RBI's monetary policy committee is seen raising rates on Aug. 5, the views on the quantum of rate increase were widely split between 25 bps and 50 bps, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

"Today's fall in yields was tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries, as well as oil, while the RBI's decision and commentary will be the key trigger," said Abhishek Upadhyay, senior economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is down for the sixth consecutive trading session on Tuesday and was last at 2.5552% on bets that rising recession fears will force the Federal Reserve to go slow on its rate hiking cycle. US/

Oil prices fell on concerns over energy demand after weak economic data from China. The benchmark Brent crude oil contract slumped to $98.50 per barrel earlier on Tuesday. O/R

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((DharamrajLalit.Dhutia@thomsonreuters.com))

