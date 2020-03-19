India bars international commercial passenger flights from landing in country for one week

Contributor
Alasdair Pal Reuters
Published

India's government said on Thursday it will ban all scheduled international commercial passenger flights from landing in the country from March 22 for one week to contain the spread of coronavirus.

NEW DELHI, March 19 (Reuters) - India's government said on Thursday it will ban all scheduled international commercial passenger flights from landing in the country from March 22 for one week to contain the spread of coronavirus.

India has already suspended visas for the vast majority of foreigners seeking to enter the country.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +91 114 954 8060; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More