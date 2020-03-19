India bars international commercial passenger flights from landing in country for one week

NEW DELHI, March 19 (Reuters) - India's government said on Thursday it will ban all scheduled international commercial passenger flights from landing in the country from March 22 for one week to contain the spread of coronavirus.

India has already suspended visas for the vast majority of foreigners seeking to enter the country.

