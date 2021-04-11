US Markets
India bans exports of anti-viral drug Remdesivir as COVID-19 cases surge

Krishna N. Das Reuters
Devjyot Ghoshal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

India said on Sunday it had banned the export of anti-viral drug Remdesivir and its active pharmaceutical ingredients after a record spike in COVID-19 cases sent demand surging.

"In light of the above, Government of India has prohibited the exports of Injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the situation improves," the health ministry said in a statement.

Seven Indian companies have licensed the drug from Gilead Sciences GILD.O, with an installed capacity of about 3.9 million units per month.

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

