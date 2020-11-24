India bans 43 mobile apps as takes on China

NEW DELHI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - India banned 43 mobile applications on Tuesday including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's 9988.HK e-commerce app Aliexpress in a new wave of web sanctions targeted at China with whom it has engaged in a months-long standoff at a Himalayan border site.

The 43 mostly-Chinese origin apps, which also include a few dating apps, threaten the "sovereignty and integrity of India", the federal technology ministry said in a statement.

India has previously banned more than 170 apps saying they collect and share users data that could pose a threat to the state.

The moves, which India's technology minister has earlier referred to as a "digital strike", come after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a skirmish with Chinese troops at a disputed Himalayan border site in June.

