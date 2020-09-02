BABA

India bans 118 mobile apps including Tencent's PUBG

India has banned another 118 mostly Chinese mobile apps including Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular videogame PUBG, citing data security concerns, according to a government statement on Wednesday.

In June, India banned 59 mobile apps including Bytedance's TikTok, Alibaba's BABA.N UC Browser and Tencent's WeChat, also citing security concerns.

The latest ban comes a day after India's foreign ministry accused Chinese troops of taking "provocative actions" at the disputed Himalayan mountain border.

