India bans 118 mobile apps including Tencent's PUBG

BENGALURU, Sept 2 (Reuters) - India has banned another 118 mostly Chinese mobile apps including Tencent Holdings Ltd's 0700.HK popular videogame PUBG, citing data security concerns, according to a government statement on Wednesday.

In June, India banned 59 mobile apps including Bytedance's TikTok, Alibaba's BABA.N UC Browser and Tencent's WeChat, also citing security concerns.

The latest ban comes a day after India's foreign ministry accused Chinese troops of taking "provocative actions" at the disputed Himalayan mountain border.

(Reporting by Philip George and Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

