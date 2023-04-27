India Axis Bank reports Q4 loss on Citi deal

BENGALURU, April 27 (Reuters) - India's Axis Bank Ltd AXBK.NS on Thursday reported a wider-than-expected one-time loss in the fourth quarter as weak interest income growth and its $1.41 billion Citi deal dragged margins.

Axis reported a standalone loss of 57.28 billion rupees ($700.1 million), compared to a profit of 41.18 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast the bank to report a loss of 8.06 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 81.8130 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru and Siddhi Nayak in Mumbai; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.