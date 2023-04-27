News & Insights

US Markets
C

India Axis Bank reports Q4 loss on Citi deal

Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

April 27, 2023 — 06:49 am EDT

Written by Nandan Mandayam and Siddhi Nayak for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, April 27 (Reuters) - India's Axis Bank Ltd AXBK.NS on Thursday reported a wider-than-expected one-time loss in the fourth quarter as weak interest income growth and its $1.41 billion Citi deal dragged margins.

Axis reported a standalone loss of 57.28 billion rupees ($700.1 million), compared to a profit of 41.18 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast the bank to report a loss of 8.06 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 81.8130 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru and Siddhi Nayak in Mumbai; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.