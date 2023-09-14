India aviation regulator raises IndiGo engine failure issue with Pratt & Whitney

Adds details

BENGALURU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's aviation regulator has raised three incidents of engine failure in IndiGo INGL.NS flights with Pratt & Whitney, the country's civil aviation ministry said on Thursday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed the engine maker to identify the cause of engine damage and share data on engine failures globally, according to a statement by the ministry.

Earlier this week, Pratt & Whitney's parent RTX RTX.Ndisclosed that a rare manufacturing flaw could ground hundreds of Airbus AIR.PA jets in coming years.

IndiGo, India's biggest airline by market share, has been working closely with Pratt & Whitney to assess the potential impact of the engine failures on their fleet, it said on Tuesday.

Pratt & Whitney did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment. IndiGo could not be immediately reached for comment.

