India asset manager stress tests show delays in exiting small caps

By Jayshree P Upadhyay

March 15 (Reuters) - Top Indian asset managers may need between two to 30 days to exit a quarter of their portfolio of small-cap stocks, results of the stress tests disclosed by these fund houses showed.

These funds would need one to 17 days to exit a quarter of their mid-cap portfolio, the results showed.

A delay in exiting holdings of such stocks could defer the return of funds to investors, who expect to receive their money back within two to three days, as per current industry practice.

India's Nifty midcap 100 .NIFMDCP100 and Nifty smallcap 100 .NIFSMCP100 have fallen 4.8% and 5.9%, respectively, following the regulator's warningson Monday.

Fourteenout of 45 mutual fund houses had either published stress test results or sent them to investors by mid-day on Friday, with the remaining set to disclose by the end of the day.

Funds must allocate a minimum of 65% of their assets to small-caps to be classified as small-cap funds, with the remaining 35% potentially in cash or large-cap stocks. The same rule applies to mid-cap funds.

Inflows into these funds have surged over the past year, leading to a sharp increase in stock prices of small- and mid-cap funds.

If an equity fund takes longer than the usual two to three days to return investors' money, it could suggest relative less liquidity, said Kaustubh Belapurkar, manager for research at Morningstar India, a firm specialising in mutual fund research.

"These numbers will act as a clear indicator for managers whether they should opt for a soft closure of these funds by stopping inflows."

Among the disclosures made so far, SBI Mutual Fund required the longest time of 30 days to liquidate a quarter of its small cap fund, followed by Tata Mutual Fund, which said it needs 18 days.

($1 = 82.9590 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

