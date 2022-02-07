AZN

India approves Sputnik Light COVID shot for unvaccinated - local manufacturer

Contributor
Neha Arora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

India has approved Russia's one-shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine for people who have not yet received a vaccine, the shot's Indian manufacturer said on Monday.

By Neha Arora

NEW DELHI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - India has approved Russia's one-shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine for people who have not yet received a vaccine, the shot's Indian manufacturer said on Monday.

Russia said on Sunday that India had approved Sputnik Light for emergency use, almost 10 months after it cleared the two-dose Sputnik V.

"The current restricted use in emergency situation approval from the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) to Sputnik Light is for the single-shot standalone vaccine," a spokesperson for Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's told Reuters in an email.

"Our efforts to seek approval for Sputnik Light as a precautionary dose / booster are currently underway," the spokesperson said.

The DCGI did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

India currently uses AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in tandem with local firm Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and has inoculated more than 75% of its 950 million adult population.

India has approved booster shots for frontline workers, as well as older citizens with co-morbidities, but has mandated that the booster shot be the same as the original one.

(Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar Editing by Mark Potter)

((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters