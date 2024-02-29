News & Insights

India approves setting up three chipmaking units worth $15.2 bln

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

February 29, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

Written by Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The Indian government on Thursday approved setting up three semiconductor units by companies including India's Tata Group and Japan's Renesas, the electronics minister said.

The projects will involve a total investment of 1.26 trillion rupees ($15.2 billion), minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

($1 = 82.9061 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by YP Rajesh)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.