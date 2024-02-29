India approves setting up three chipmaking units worth $15.2 bln

NEW DELHI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The Indian government on Thursday approved setting up three semiconductor units by companies including India's Tata Group and Japan's Renesas, the electronics minister said.

The projects will involve a total investment of 1.26 trillion rupees ($15.2 billion), minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

($1 = 82.9061 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by YP Rajesh)

