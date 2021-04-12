India approves Russia's 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine - Economic Times

Adds details, background

BENGALURU, April 12 (Reuters) - India has approved the use of Russia's "Sputnik V" vaccine against COVID-19 based on strong immunogenicity data, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday.

It would be the third COVID-19 vaccine approved in India after AsztraZeneca's AZN.L Covishield, and local firm Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN.

India's drugs regulator will give the final go-ahead for the "Sputnik V" rollout, the Economic Times reported. (https://bityl.co/6Lna)

India is battling a massive second wave of COVID-19 infections, with more than 13.5 million cases. The country of 1.3 billion surpassed Brazil on Monday to become the world's second worst affected country by COVID-19.

"Sputnik V" is being marketed in India by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories REDY.NS, which has helped run a small trial for the drug in the country to test its safety and ability to generate an immune response.

Neither Dr. Reddy's nor India's drugs regulator had any immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

"Sputnik V", developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, has proved 91.6% effective against COVID-19 and has been approved for use in more than 50 countries.

