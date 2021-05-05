India approves Roche/Regeneron drug for COVID-19

BENGALURU, May 5 (Reuters) - Indian regulators have given emergency use authorization for an antibody drug cocktail developed by Roche ROG.S and Regeneron REGN.O to treat COVID-19, Roche's local partner said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

