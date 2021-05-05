US Markets
ROG

India approves Roche/Regeneron drug for COVID-19

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Indian regulators have given emergency use authorization for an antibody drug cocktail developed by Roche and Regeneron to treat COVID-19, Roche's local partner said on Wednesday.

BENGALURU, May 5 (Reuters) - Indian regulators have given emergency use authorization for an antibody drug cocktail developed by Roche ROG.S and Regeneron REGN.O to treat COVID-19, Roche's local partner said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROG REGN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular