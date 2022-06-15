India approves proposal for private firms to operate 5G networks

India's government on Wednesday gave final approval to a proposal for directly allocating airwaves to enterprises, paving the way for them to operate private 5G networks.

The government also said it would hold the 5G spectrum auction by the end of July. The auction is expected to see participation from the country's three main carriers - Vodafone Idea VODA.NS, Bharti Airtel Ltd BRTI.NS and Reliance Industries Ltd's RELI.NS Jio.

