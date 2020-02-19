India approves plan to buy U.S naval helicopters - govt source

NEW DELHI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - India's cabinet has approved a plan to buy U.S. naval helicopters, a government source said on Wednesday, without giving details.

Reuters reported this month that India was likely to give final approval to a $2.6 billion deal for Lockheed Martin LMT.N helicopters ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Nigam Prusty)

((aditya.kalra@thomsonreuters.com; +91-011-49548021; Reuters Messaging: aditya.kalra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net (Twitter: @adityakalra))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.