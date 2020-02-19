Companies

India approves plan to buy U.S naval helicopters - govt source

Contributor
Nigam Prusty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

India's cabinet has approved a plan to buy U.S. naval helicopters, a government source said on Wednesday, without giving details.

NEW DELHI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - India's cabinet has approved a plan to buy U.S. naval helicopters, a government source said on Wednesday, without giving details.

Reuters reported this month that India was likely to give final approval to a $2.6 billion deal for Lockheed Martin LMT.N helicopters ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Nigam Prusty)

((aditya.kalra@thomsonreuters.com; +91-011-49548021; Reuters Messaging: aditya.kalra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net (Twitter: @adityakalra))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular