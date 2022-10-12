India approves one-time grant to state-run fuel retailers for sale of cooking gas

NEW DELHI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Indian government has approved a one-time grant of 220 billion rupees ($2.67 billion) to state run fuel retailers for selling cooking gas at below market rates, Information Minister Anurag Thakur told a news conference on Wednesday.

($1 = 82.2530 Indian rupees)

