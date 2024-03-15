News & Insights

India approves new EV policy in boost to Tesla's market entry plans

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

March 15, 2024 — 04:34 am EDT

Written by Tanvi Mehta and Aditi Shah for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, March 15 (Reuters) - India on Friday said it will lower import taxes on certain electric vehicles for companies committing to at least $500 million in investment and a manufacturing facility within three years, potentially bolstering Tesla's market entry plans.

The new policy mandates companies to invest a minimum of $500 million in the country and will allow them three years to set up local manufacturing for EVs with at least 25% of the components sourced locally.

Companies that meet these requirements will be allowed to import 8,000 EVs a year at a lower import duty of 15% on cars costing $35,000 and above. India levies a tax of 70% or 100% on imported cars depending on their value.

