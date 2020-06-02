US Markets
GILD

India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

Contributors
Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

India's government said on Tuesday it has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use for five doses in treating COVID-19 patients.

Adds details on approval, background on licensing pacts

BENGALURU, June 2 (Reuters) - India's government said on Tuesday it has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use for five doses in treating COVID-19 patients.

Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously in hospital, is the first drug to show improvement in COVID-19 patients in formal clinical trials and is at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, which has no approved treatment or vaccine.

The drug was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month and has received approval by Japanese health regulators. The drug is being administered in some countries under compassionate use rules.

"(Remdesivir) approved on June 1 under emergency use with condition for five dose administration," the Drugs Controller General of India said in an email statement.

The approval comes a day after the U.S. drugmaker reported that remdesivir showed modest benefit in patients with moderate COVID-19 given a five-day course, while those who received it for 10 days in the study did not fare as well.

The drug has been approved for the treatment of adults and children with severe COVID-19, the Indian Express newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The regulator has decided against extending the use of the drug to 10 days, based on existing evidence presented to it at the time of approval, according to the paper.

Gilead did not respond to an email seeking further details.

The company signed non-exclusive licensing pacts last month with five generic drugmakers based in India and Pakistan, including Cipla Ltd CIPL.NS and Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd JULS.NS, to expand supply of the drug.

As of Tuesday, India has 198,706 cases of coronavirus and has recorded 5,598 deaths, health ministry data showed.

Governments are racing to bolster supplies of remdesivir, with European and South Korean authorities vying for the potential COVID-19 treatment.

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.27 million, death toll over 374,612

FACTBOX-Global pharma industry steps up efforts to battle new coronavirus

UPDATE 4-Gilead's remdesivir shows modest improvement in moderate COVID-19 patients

UPDATE 2-European, South Korean authorities vie for COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Louise Heavens)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular