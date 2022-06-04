AZN

India approves Biological E. COVID shot as a booster

June 4 (Reuters) - India has approved Hyderabad-based drugmaker Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine as the first mix-and-match booster dose in the country, the company said on Saturday.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave the nod for the Corbevax vaccine to be administerd as a booster shot to people age 18 years and over who have already received two doses of either AstraZeneca Plc's Covishield or Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/INDIA BIOLOGICAL E

