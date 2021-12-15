US Markets
TSEM

India approves $10 bln plan to lure semiconductor and display makers

Contributor
Sankalp Phartiyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

India has approved a $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor fabricators and display manufacturers, its technology minister said on Wednesday, as part of efforts to establish itself as a global electronics production hub.

By Sankalp Phartiyal

NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India has approved a $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor fabricators and display manufacturers, its technology minister said on Wednesday, as part of efforts to establish itself as a global electronics production hub.

Israel's Tower Semiconductor TSEM.TA, Apple's AAPL.O contract manufacturer Foxconn 2317.TW and a Singapore-based consortium have all shown interest in setting up semiconductor fabrication units in India, a government source told Reuters.

Vedanta Group was also keen to set up a display fabrication plant in India, the source added.

New Delhi also approved a design linked incentive (DLI) plan to encourage 100 local companies in semiconductor design for integrated circuits and chipsets, technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told a news briefing.

"...Prime minister (Narendra Modi) has taken a historic decision today that will help develop the complete semiconductor ecosystem -- from the design of semiconductor chips to their fabrication, packing and testing -- in the country," he said.

India, the world's second-biggest smartphone maker, has announced the plan at a time when automakers and tech companies are grappling with a global semiconductor shortage.

Tata Group, one of India's biggest conglomerates, is also venturing into the business and is in talks with three states to invest up to $300 million to set up a semiconductor assembly and test unit, Reuters has reported.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Euan Rocha and Alexander Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSEM AAPL

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular