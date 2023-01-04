RENE

India approves $2 billion incentive plan for green hydrogen industry

Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

January 04, 2023 — 05:16 am EST

Written by Sarita Chaganti Singh for Reuters ->

Adds detail, background

NEW DELHI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - India has approved an incentive plan of 174.9 billion rupees ($2.11 billion) to promote green hydrogen in a bid to cut emissions and become a major exporter in the field, the country's information minister said on Wednesday.

The move is targeted to help India, one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

The incentive aims to make green hydrogen affordable and bring down its cost over the next five years, minister Anurag Thakur told reporters. Reuters reported last month about India's plans for a green hydrogen incentive programme.

The government expects investments totaling 8 trillion Indian rupees ($96.65 billion) in the green hydrogen sector, Thakur said.

India aims to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen per annum over the next five years, cut about 50 million tonnes of carbon emissions and save one trillion rupees on fossil fuel imports, Thakur added.

The United States and the European Union have already approved incentives worth billions of dollars for green hydrogen projects.

Hydrogen, made by splitting water with an electrical process called electrolysis, can be used as a fuel. If the devices that do that, electrolysers, are powered by renewable energy, the product is called green hydrogen.

The current cost of producing green hydrogen in India is 300 rupees to 400 rupees per kg, according to industry sources.

Indian companies such as Reliance Industries RELI.NS, Indian Oil IOC.NS, NTPC NTPC.NS, Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS, JSW Energy JSWE.NS, ReNew Power RENE.BO and Acme Solar ACMO.NS have big plans on green hydrogen.

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh, writing by Shivam Patel; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

((Sarita.ChagantiSingh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RENE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.