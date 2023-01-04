RENE

India approves $2 billion incentive plan for green hydrogen industry

January 04, 2023 — 04:43 am EST

Written by Sarita Chaganti Singh for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - India has approved an incentive plan of 174.9 billion rupees ($2.11 billion) to promote green hydrogen in a bid to cut emissions and become a major exporter in the field, the country's information minister said on Wednesday.

The move is targeted to help India, one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

