India antitrust body wants inquiry into Google in-app payments fees

By Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI, May 12 (Reuters) - India's antitrust body said an inquiry is needed into allegations that service fee charged for in-app payments by Google breach a competition watchdog directive, a regulatory order seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

Tinder-owner Match Group MTCH.O and Indian startups had asked the watchdog to investigate Alphabet's Google's GOOGL.O new User Choice Billing (UCB) system, which they alleged was anti-competitive.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra)

((aditya.kalra@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-49548021;))

