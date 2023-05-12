News & Insights

India antitrust body wants inquiry into Google in-app payments fees

Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

May 12, 2023 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by Aditya Kalra for Reuters ->

By Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI, May 12 (Reuters) - India's antitrust body said an inquiry is needed into allegations that service fee charged for in-app payments by Google breach a competition watchdog directive, a regulatory order seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

Tinder-owner Match Group MTCH.O and Indian startups had asked the watchdog to investigate Alphabet's Google's GOOGL.O new User Choice Billing (UCB) system, which they alleged was anti-competitive.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra)

