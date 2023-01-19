India antitrust body denies Google's allegation it copied EU's Android order

Adds background

Jan 19 (Reuters) - India's competition regulator on Thursday denied allegations by Google that investigators copied parts of a European order while ruling against the U.S. firm for abusing the market dominance of its Android platform.

"We have not cut, copy and paste," N Venkataraman, a government lawyer representing the Competition Commission of India (CCI), told the top court.

The comments came at a hearing in India's Supreme Court, where Google is seeking to block the CCI ruling.

The body fined Alphabet Inc-owned GOOGL.O Google $161 million for exploiting its dominant position in Android, which powers 97% of smartphones in India, and asked it to change restrictions imposed on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps.

Google had challenged the directive saying it would hurt consumers and also its business, warning the growth of the Android ecosystem will stall if the far-reaching measures were to be implemented.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra, Arpan Chaturvedi and Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((aditya.kalra@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-49548021;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.