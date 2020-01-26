India announces plans to sell entire stake in Air India

Jan 27 (Reuters) - India said on Monday it plans to sell its entire stake in Air India AIN.UL, in a revised push to sell its national carrier after an initial attempt to sell a majority stake in the airline failed to draw a single bid in 2018.

A document inviting expressions of interest in Air India, released on Monday, said India would sell a 100% stake in the carrier, which operates both domestic and international routes.

The document set March 17 as the deadline for submissions of initial expressions of interest and said any bidder would have to agree to assume roughly $3.26 billion in debt, along with other liabilities.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Aftab Ahmed; Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((euan.rocha@tr.com; +91 22 6180 7257; Reuters Messaging: euan.rocha.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.