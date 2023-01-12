US Markets

India and United States to increase dialogue on food, agricultural trade in 2023

January 12, 2023 — 12:48 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India and the United States will increase dialogue on food and agricultural trade issues in 2023, both governments said in a joint statement on Thursday after a trade policy forum meeting in Washington D.C.

The two countries also decided to create a new trade policy forum working group on resilient trade, and to continue to work together on resolving outstanding trade issues, they added in the statement.

