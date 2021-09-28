AZN

India allows Serum Institute to enrol 7-11 year olds in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EUAN ROCHA

India's drug regulator on Tuesday allowed vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute to enroll children between seven and 11 years of age for its COVID-19 vaccine trial.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

