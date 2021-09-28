India allows Serum Institute to enrol 7-11 year olds in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Sept 28 (Reuters) - India's drug regulator on Tuesday allowed vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute to enroll children between seven and 11 years of age for its COVID-19 vaccine trial.

