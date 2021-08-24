India allows imports of 1.2 mln T of genetically modified soymeal

MUMBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - India has relaxed import rules to allow shipments of 1.2 million tonnes of genetically modified (GMD) soymeal, the government said on Tuesday, a move that could help the poultry industry after animal feed prices tripled in a year.

The shipments need to be imported before Oct. 31, the government said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav Editing by David Goodman )

