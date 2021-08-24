World Markets

India allows imports of 1.2 mln T of genetically modified soymeal

Publisher
Reuters
Published

India has relaxed import rules to allow shipments of 1.2 million tonnes of genetically modified (GMD) soymeal, the government said on Tuesday, a move that could help the poultry industry after animal feed prices tripled in a year.

MUMBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - India has relaxed import rules to allow shipments of 1.2 million tonnes of genetically modified (GMD) soymeal, the government said on Tuesday, a move that could help the poultry industry after animal feed prices tripled in a year.

The shipments need to be imported before Oct. 31, the government said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav Editing by David Goodman )

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    How Geopolitics Could Threaten Afghan Schools Teaching Women to Code

    Forbes Crypto Director of Research – Digital Assets Steven Ehrlich discusses how geopolitics could threaten Afghan schools teaching women to code and build Ethereum apps.

    46 minutes ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular