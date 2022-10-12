Commodities

India allows broken rice exports backed by already issued LCs- govt source

Contributor
Rajendra Jadhav Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India will allow overseas broken rice shipments of 397,267 tonnes backed by already issued letters of credit after a sudden ban on exports of the grain prevented exporters from loading cargoes, a government source said Wednesday.

MUMBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India will allow overseas broken rice shipments of 397,267 tonnes backed by already issued letters of credit after a sudden ban on exports of the grain prevented exporters from loading cargoes, a government source said Wednesday.

On Sept. 8, India banned exports of broken rice as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to augment supplies and calm local prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting.

The surprise move trapped nearly 1 million tonnes of rice that was moved to the ports or was in transit before the government made the announcement.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular