India aims to triple defence exports to $5 bln by 2024/25

By Krishn Kaushik and Aditi Shah

BENGALURU, Feb 13 (Reuters) - India wants to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion by 2024/25 from $1.5 billion currently as it looks to ramp up domestic manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while inaugurating the Aero India show.

The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships.

India, for decades one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment, now exports to 75 countries, he added.

At the Aero India event, held at the Air Force Station of Yelahanka near Bengaluru, officials cheered acrobatic displays by aircraft including Soviet-made Sukhoi 30s.

Sharing borders with nuclear-armed rivals China and Pakistan, India's Soviet-era air force fleet is in desperate need of modernising. Suppliers in the European Union and the United States have been lobbying for a bigger share of the market.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made it imperative for India to further diversify its supply base, amid fears of U.S. sanctions, possible Russian supply disruption and Western pressure on New Delhi to limit ties with Moscow.

Exhibitors at the show include Airbus AIR.PA, Boeing BA.N, Dassault Aviation AM.PA, Lockheed Martin LMT.N, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos, SAAB SAABb.ST, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro LART.NS, HAL and Bharat Electronics Ltd BAJE.NS.

India's airlines are also expanding, with Tata Group's Air India expected to announce a potentially record deal to buy nearly 500 jets from Airbus and Boeing, worth more than $100 billion at list prices.

India's military, civil ambitions to dominate Aero India show

(Reporting Krishn Kaushik, Aditi Shah and Sudipto Ganguly; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jamie Freed)

