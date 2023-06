NEW DELHI, June 20 (Reuters) - India aims to expand its annual oil purchases from Iraq from the current 1 billion barrels, Oil Minister Hardeep Puri wrote on twitter after a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Hayan Abdel-Ghani on Tuesday.

