News & Insights

US Markets
MCD

India agency verifies McDonald's claim of 'real' cheese use, franchisee says

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

March 05, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Written by Dhwani Pandya and Praveen Paramasivam for Reuters ->

Adds background, comment from executive in paragraphs 2-4

MUMBAI/CHENNAI, March 5 (Reuters) - An executive at McDonald's MCD.N biggest Indian franchisee Westlife Foodworld's WEST.NS said on Tuesday the country's food standards authority had verified its claims of using "real cheese" in its food products after a crackdown by Maharashtra state.

The Western state of Maharashtra in November suspended the license of one of McDonald's outlets in the east of Mumbai for allegedly using cheese analogues of vegetable oil instead of "real cheese" and misleading consumers.

The state later revoked the suspension after an appeal by Westlife, which dropped the word "cheese" from some of its products including burgers and nuggets in December.

Following the decision from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Westlife can use names of cheese in all its products given that cheese is one of the key ingredients, Managing Director Saurabh Kalra said in a press conference.

(Reporting by Dhwani Pandya and Praveen Paramasivam; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kim Coghill)

((dhwani.p@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.