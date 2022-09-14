India agency conducting searches on some Paytm, PayU premises - report

BENGALURU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's federal financial crime fighting agency was conducting searches on certain premises of One 97 Communications Ltd's PAYT.NS Paytm and payment solutions provider PayU, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Paytm, the Enforcement Directorate and PayU did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

