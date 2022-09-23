India advises its nationals in Canada to exercise caution citing hate crimes

NEW DELHI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Indian government on Friday advised its nationals in Canada to exercise caution citing "incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada."

