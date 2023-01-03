India, ADB sign $1.2 bln loan agreements for infrastructure projects

Credit: REUTERS/Babu Babu

January 03, 2023 — 09:54 am EST

Written by Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Indian government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday signed loan agreements totalling $1.22 billion for developing infrastructure in various Indian states, a statement from the finance ministry said.

The agreements would cover projects for improving the power sector and highways in the northeastern states of Tripura and Assam, metro rail connectivity in the southern city of Chennai, and improvement of key economic areas in the western state of Maharashtra, the statement added.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.