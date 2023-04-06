India accepts gas panel report, lowers gas prices

April 06, 2023 — 11:14 am EDT

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, April 6 (Reuters) - India has lowered prices of gas produced from old blocks to $6.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) as the federal cabinet approved the recommendations of a gas panel report, the information minister said on Thursday, a move aimed at reining in inflation.

The price will apply to industrial buyers and companies in the fertiliser and city gas distribution sectors and will be fixed on a monthly basis.

