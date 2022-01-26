India 10-yr yield hits 25-mth high, rupee falls to 1-mth low post Fed

Swati Bhat Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield hit a 25-month high on Thursday and the rupee dropped to its lowest level in a month after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it is ready to start tightening monetary policy to rein in inflation soon.

In its latest policy update, the Fed said it is likely to hike interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases in March.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield IN10YT=RR rose to 6.71%, up 5 basis points from its previous close and its highest level since Dec. 19, 2019.

The partially convertible rupee INR=IN was trading at 75.15/16 per dollar at 0439 GMT, after touching 75.18, its weakest since Dec. 24.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-68414381; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

