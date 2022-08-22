US Markets
India 10-yr bond yield up 3 bps tracking U.S. peers

Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia
Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

MUMBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were higher in early trades on Tuesday, as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield crossed 3%, while traders focussed on fresh state debt supply later in session.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield IN065432G=CC was at 7.3026% as of 0335 GMT. The yield had risen 9 basis points in last three sessions and ended at 7.2702% on Monday.

The 10-year U.S. yield rose above 3.00% on Monday as market expects Federal Reserve to continue to rate hikes in order to clamp down inflationary pressures.

