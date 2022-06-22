India 10-yr bond yield at over 3-week low, MPC minutes eyed

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Indian bond yields edged lower as investors drew comfort from a sharp fall in global crude oil prices, which if sustained will bring down imported inflation and reduce the need for aggressive monetary policy tightening.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield IN065432G=CC fell 10 basis points on the day to 7.38%, its lowest level since May 30 before edging slightly higher to 7.40% by 0916 GMT.

"Market is very choppy and reacting to the overseas development in oil and U.S. Treasuries. It is a testing time for traders," a senior fixed income dealer with a private bank said.

Oil prices skidded more than $6 a barrel amid a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to bring down soaring fuel costs, including pressure on the country's major energy firms to help ease the pain for drivers during peak summer consumption.

U.S. Treasury yields however had risen on Tuesday as the risk-off mode, which weighed on U.S. markets last week, took a pause.

"Global financial markets whipsaw between inflation and recession worries, reflected in the drop in crude oil to a month's low followed by a rebound, back above $115 a barrel," Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank wrote in a note.

India's partially convertible rupee INR=IN was trading weaker at 78.25/26 per dollar, compared to its close of 78.0725. It had touched a lifetime low of 78.2850 on June 13.

The rupee was weaker tracking the fall in domestic shares, but traders will be closely monitoring the minutes of the monetary policy committee's June policy for near-term direction.

"The minutes are stale, market is expecting an around 25-basis-point increase in August. So unless the minutes are very hawkish, it should not have much impact," the private bank trader added.

The Reserve Bank of India raised rates by 50 basis points earlier this month to curb rising inflation, following a 40 bps increase in May and investors believe it will raise rates again at its August policy meeting.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

