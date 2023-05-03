News & Insights

India 10-yr bond yield at 13-month low on bets of Fed pause

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

May 03, 2023 — 11:30 pm EDT

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields extended their fall on Thursday, with the 10-year benchmark yield easing below 7% for the first time since April 2022, after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at a pause, while markets expect a reversal in the rate-hike cycle from next quarter.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 6.9786% as of 9:05 a.m. IST, its lowest since April 8, 2022. They closed at 7.0057% in the previous session.

"Further, a rally may be capped as we have debt supply later today," a trader with a private bank said.

