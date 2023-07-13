India 10-year bonds may be attractive near 7.20% levels - StanChart

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - India's benchmark 10-year bond may become attractive at higher yields, bringing back foreign investors who have slowed purchases in recent weeks, a rate strategist at Standard Chartered Bank said on Thursday.

"Levels above 7.20% on 10-year bond yield are good levels to build long positions," said Nagaraj Kulkarni, co-head of Asia Rates Strategy (ex-China) at Standard Chartered Bank, who prefers longer term Indian government bonds currently.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield jumped as high as 7.18% in early July before easing to 7.08%.

The drop in yields may be temporary, Kulkarni said, adding that he expects "some upward pressure on bond yields due to an increase in supply in a stable policy rate regime" over the next three months.

India aims to borrow a net amount of 4.47 trillion rupees ($54.46 billion) in the September quarter.

Foreign investors have been net buyers of Indian bonds since November, but the pace of buying has slowed.

They bought bonds worth a net amount of 7.75 billion rupees in the five weeks to July 12, data from Clearing Corp of India showed, compared to 63 billion rupees in the five weeks before that.

These investors had bought bonds worth an average of 30 billion rupees per month between November and May. Higher global yields and the Reserve Bank of India's focus on bringing inflation down to 4% led to an unwinding of rate cut expectations and, along with higher net supply, made investors cautious, the strategist said.

While investor appetite remains strong over the medium term, heavy supply should keep the rates rangebound in the near term, said Kulkarni.

"If you look only at major Asian local currency bonds, then the nominal yields levels in India are attractive, (but) foreign investors are likely to be in wait-and-watch mode till the DM central banks (including the Fed) signal an end to their rate hikes," he said.

Softer inflation reading in the U.S. has led to increased bets that the Federal Reserve may stop its rate hiking cycle after delivering one last move later in the month. ($1 = 82.0780 Indian rupees)

