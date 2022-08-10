India 10-year bond yield down on likely short covering -traders
Indian benchmark bond yield eases as traders look at covering short positions ahead of key U.S. retail inflation data due later on Wednesday, traders said. ** India's 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.3186% at 0723GMT, after rising to day's high of 7.3517% earlier in the session. It had ended at 7.3485% on Monday.
By Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia
** The 10-year bond yield had jumped 19 basis points in last two
sessions, after the Reserve Bank of India hiked repo rate by 50
basis points and highlighted elevated inflation concerns.
** "It seems some traders are covering their short positions
ahead of U.S. inflation data, which will impact U.S. yields and
local bonds could also rally if inflation beats estimates," a
trader with a state-run bank said.
** Economists expect year-on-year headline inflation
