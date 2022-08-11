India 10-year bond yield at day's low on short covering -traders

Indian government bond yields extend fall on Thursday, with the 10-year yield hitting session low, as traders likely covered short positions in anticipation of a softer inflation print.

MUMBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields extend fall on Thursday, with the 10-year yield IN065432G=CC hitting session low, as traders likely covered short positions in anticipation of a softer inflation print.

** Indian benchmark bond yield was at 7.2413% as of 0730 GMT, after falling to day's low of 7.2428%. It had ended at 7.3101% on Wednesday.

** "Since the benchmark yield was holding comfortably below 7.30%, short sellers have started to cover their positions aggressively leading to a rapid move," a trader with a primary dealership said.

** Bond market participants expect India's retail inflation print to ease from recent highs tracking a similar move in U.S. consumer prices, which could release some pressure off of the Reserve Bank of India to hike interest rates.

** Indian's retail inflation data INCPIY=ECI for July is due on Friday. A Reuters poll showed July inflation may temper down to 6.78% from 7.01% in June and the near eight-year high of 7.79% in April.

** U.S. consumer prices USCPNY=ECI rose 8.5% in July from a year earlier, down from 9.1% in the previous month and below 8.7% expected by economists in a Reuters poll. On a month-on-month basis, prices were unchanged.

