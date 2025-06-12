$INDI stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INDI stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,465,903 of trading volume.

$INDI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $INDI:

$INDI insiders have traded $INDI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INDI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD MCCLYMONT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 165,754 shares for an estimated $562,186 .

. MICHAEL WITTMANN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 61,682 shares for an estimated $203,304 .

. KANWARDEV RAJA SINGH BAL (SVP Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,473 shares for an estimated $10,038 .

. ICHIRO AOKI (President) sold 2,605 shares for an estimated $7,554

$INDI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $INDI stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INDI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INDI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

