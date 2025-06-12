$INDI stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INDI stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,465,903 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $INDI:
$INDI Insider Trading Activity
$INDI insiders have traded $INDI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INDI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DONALD MCCLYMONT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 165,754 shares for an estimated $562,186.
- MICHAEL WITTMANN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 61,682 shares for an estimated $203,304.
- KANWARDEV RAJA SINGH BAL (SVP Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,473 shares for an estimated $10,038.
- ICHIRO AOKI (President) sold 2,605 shares for an estimated $7,554
$INDI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $INDI stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 4,036,937 shares (-65.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,215,166
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 3,552,954 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,230,261
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,037,435 shares (+456.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,181,180
- SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,586,889 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,476,900
- ELEMENTAL CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 2,377,846 shares (+207.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,630,276
- LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,338,469 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,758,784
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ added 2,335,620 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,752,986
$INDI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INDI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
