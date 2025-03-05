$INDI stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INDI stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,743,861 of trading volume.

$INDI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $INDI:

$INDI insiders have traded $INDI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INDI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD MCCLYMONT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 303,081 shares for an estimated $1,330,945 .

. MICHAEL WITTMANN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,512 shares for an estimated $97,845.

$INDI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $INDI stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

