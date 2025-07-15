$INDI stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INDI stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,120,673 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $INDI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $INDI stock page):
$INDI Insider Trading Activity
$INDI insiders have traded $INDI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INDI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DONALD MCCLYMONT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 115,754 shares for an estimated $346,686.
- MICHAEL WITTMANN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 42,702 shares for an estimated $121,955.
- SONALEE ELIZABETH PAREKH sold 11,841 shares for an estimated $40,496
- KANWARDEV RAJA SINGH BAL (SVP Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,473 shares for an estimated $10,038.
- ICHIRO AOKI (President) sold 2,605 shares for an estimated $7,554
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$INDI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $INDI stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 4,036,937 shares (-65.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,215,166
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 3,552,954 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,230,261
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,037,435 shares (+456.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,181,180
- LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,338,469 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,758,784
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ added 2,335,620 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,752,986
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,706,539 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,472,806
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,241,548 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,526,550
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$INDI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INDI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $INDI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INDI forecast page.
$INDI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INDI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $INDI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Cody Acree from Benchmark set a target price of $8.0 on 06/25/2025
- Anthony Stoss from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $6.0 on 05/13/2025
- John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $6.0 on 05/13/2025
- Grant Joslin from UBS set a target price of $4.5 on 01/24/2025
You can track data on $INDI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.