$INDI stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INDI stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,120,673 of trading volume.

$INDI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $INDI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $INDI stock page ):

$INDI insiders have traded $INDI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INDI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD MCCLYMONT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 115,754 shares for an estimated $346,686 .

. MICHAEL WITTMANN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 42,702 shares for an estimated $121,955 .

. SONALEE ELIZABETH PAREKH sold 11,841 shares for an estimated $40,496

KANWARDEV RAJA SINGH BAL (SVP Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,473 shares for an estimated $10,038 .

. ICHIRO AOKI (President) sold 2,605 shares for an estimated $7,554

$INDI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $INDI stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INDI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INDI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

$INDI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INDI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $INDI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Cody Acree from Benchmark set a target price of $8.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Anthony Stoss from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $6.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $6.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Grant Joslin from UBS set a target price of $4.5 on 01/24/2025

