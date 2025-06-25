Stocks
$INDI stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 25, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$INDI stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $23,019,343 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $INDI:

$INDI Insider Trading Activity

$INDI insiders have traded $INDI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INDI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DONALD MCCLYMONT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 115,754 shares for an estimated $346,686.
  • MICHAEL WITTMANN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 43,307 shares for an estimated $127,967.
  • SONALEE ELIZABETH PAREKH sold 11,841 shares for an estimated $40,496
  • KANWARDEV RAJA SINGH BAL (SVP Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,473 shares for an estimated $10,038.
  • ICHIRO AOKI (President) sold 2,605 shares for an estimated $7,554

$INDI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $INDI stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INDI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INDI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025
  • B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

