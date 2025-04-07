$INDI stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INDI stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,933,832 of trading volume.

$INDI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $INDI:

$INDI insiders have traded $INDI stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INDI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD MCCLYMONT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 368,835 shares for an estimated $1,521,632 .

. MICHAEL WITTMANN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 47,957 shares for an estimated $167,757 .

. KANWARDEV RAJA SINGH BAL (SVP Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,473 shares for an estimated $10,038 .

. ICHIRO AOKI (President) sold 2,605 shares for an estimated $7,554

$INDI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $INDI stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

